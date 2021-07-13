<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*Courtney A. Kemp continues to expand the “Power” universe with her third installment – “Power Book III: Raising Kanan!“

Fans fell in love with the original “Power” starring Omari Hardwick as Ghost. Hardrick’s character may have been the lead but supporting actors quickly became fan favorites and viewers were just as invested in their stories.

Especially, when Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson hit the screen as Kanan, an old friend of Ghost whose vicious reputation preceded him – his character was so impactful it deserved an origin story.

We sat down with Kemp and talked about her inspiration to create this powerful universe. “The show was so successful…there was so much pressure internally to write more seasons of “Power,” people didn’t want it to end. I was like it’s over. There’s no more story to tell,” she shared.

She didn’t want to drag out the show to the point where the writing became bad. But still, fans wanted more. “I was looking at the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and I’m like, ‘we can do that! I want my own,’” she went on to say. And that is exactly what Kemp and the other producers are doing by branching the characters out into their own series.

In “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” young Kanan is played by Makai Curtis.

The story starts at the first moment Kanan became the off-the-wall Kanan viewers met on season two of “Power”. This season will also focus on Kanan’s family including his mother Raquel played by Patina Miller.

Raquel is a boss in the drug game, showing women can hold their own in the narcotic world – because the men of “Power” aren’t the only ones running things.

We also asked Kemp why it’s important to show women in powerful roles. “I grew up with Black women always being on the side…the story is usually about the dude. I get tired of that and want us to have our own voices,” said Kemp.

This third installment of the “Power” universe is filled with drama and fans will not be disappointed.

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” premieres July 18, 2021 at 8pm PT/ET on Starz!