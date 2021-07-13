Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Gayle King Bans Unvaccinated Family Members from Annual Thanksgiving Vacation

By Ny MaGee
Gayle King (gold-yellow top)

*Gayle King revealed during an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci on CBS This Morning that her unvaccinated family members will not be welcome on her annual Thanksgiving vacation.

“I don’t know how many more times you can say to people, ‘Listen, it will save your life,’ ” she told Fauci. “I have this problem with some members of my own family, which I’m now going to ban for Thanksgiving vacation. That’s how strongly I’m taking what you’re saying.”

Dr. Fauci appeared on the morning show to discuss the importance of getting the vaccine. He told King that the more people who take the experimental drug cocktail, the quicker we can curb the potentially deadly virus.

“That’s the solution,” he said. “This virus will, in fact, be protected against, with the vaccine.”

King previously shared her pro-vaccine message in May on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“I was so afraid to leave the house, you’re right,” she recalled of the COVID lockdown last year. “We were broadcasting from here, so I’d literally go from my bedroom to the TV room to the kitchen to the bedroom to the TV room. For excitement, I’d go stand in the living room and wave at the birds! ‘Hi, birds! Hi!’ I was so afraid.”

“But now, Stephen, I am vaccinated,” said King. “It is my superpower. I am vaccinated. … I’m taking little baby steps [back into the world].”

King added, “Here’s the thing: I’m tired of being scared. Honestly. I’ve been so afraid, hunkered down here at home. I’m tired of being scared.”

Last April, King talked to ET about the challenges of being single during the pandemic.

“I’ve been single for a long time. It’s never bothered me being single because I have such a full life and I get to do a lot of great things,” she said. “I have many friends and go to a lot of cool things. … [But] the other day, I walked by the mirror and I said, ‘Hi Gayle, how ya doing?’ Just so I could hear another human voice. So it is, I have to say, a little daunting.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

