Monday, July 12, 2021
Dominique Dawes (Olympic Gold Medalist) Sides with Sha’Carri Richardson’s Disqualification Decision

By Fisher Jack
Dominique Dawes - Getty
Dominique Dawes – Getty

*As we all know, Sha’Carri Richardson was banned from competing in the 2021 Olympics because of a ruling by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. That decision has become very unpopular with the majority of athletes chiming in with an opinion. However, one of them, a fellow Black female Olympic athlete, doesn’t have a problem with it.

Three-time Olympic gold medalist, Dominique Dawes, told CNN that Richardson’s disqualification after testing positive for marijuana on June 19 was fair, during a recent appearance.

Last Wednesday (07-07-21), Dawes, 44, told CNN’s Chris Cuomo that the rules should be enforced, even if that means disqualifying a noteworthy competitor like Richardson who was expected to challenge for gold.

“Well…rules are rules,” she told Cuomo. ”And you’re speaking to an Olympic gymnast, and we are very particular and we are rule-followers for most cases.” Dawes said. “I do think, you know, because it is a current rule, they need to follow the rule, and unfortunately that does mean that Richardson will not be competing in these Olympic games.”

If you’re wondering why Dawes is a stickler for the rules, it stems from her own experience competing in the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia, Black Enterprise reported.

“My last Olympic Games, there were rules out with regards to the age that an athlete had to be,” Dawes said. “However, Chinese gymnasts were underage, and that truly affected myself and my teammates from getting on the podium and getting a bronze medal during the 2000 Olympic Games. So I’m a rule-follower.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Check Out Teaser Trailer to Jay Z Produced Western ‘The Harder They Fall | VIDEO

Following her qualification, Richardson had publicly apologized and accepted her consequences for her action, which upon investigating, she was using marijuana to cope with the loss of her biological mother, as we reported earlier.

“The rules are clear, but this is heartbreaking on many levels; hopefully, her acceptance of responsibility and apology will be an important example to us all that we can successfully overcome our regrettable decisions, despite the costly consequences of this one to her,” said USADA CEO Travis T. Tygart.

Dawes also said she respects Richardson for taking responsibility “and really saying she’s human, that she made a mistake.”

Fisher Jack

