*This seems like something straight out of the 1960s Bat Man and Robin cartoons (extra, extra read all it). So, Jason Thornton blasts Marcus Barney (also known as him500) for allegedly teaching social media followers tips that could land them in jail. In other words, don’t do this at home, kids.

Barney’s process to get to the $100,000 in cash seems easy enough that the ‘criminal minded’ might actually pull-up to Navy Federal to test the waters. But gigs up because (by now surely friendly neighbors have tipped them off) the bank knows what’s up and trouble is imminent. So of course, please don’t try this at home.

Covered first on Sandra Rose, the ‘Financial Strategist’ him500 reportedly said:

“All you have to do is go into Navy Federal with the vin number of a car valued at the loan amount you’re applying for. Navy Federal will cut you a check for $100,000 within 24 hours.”

Uh right … that’s right, to his 285,000 Instagram followers him500 instructed all you have to do is “bend the truth a little bit,” the report said.

Him500 said he teaches things that people can’t actually find on Google…

As the instructions unravel viewers learned:

In 90 days (because no one ever actually bought the car) loan requirements aren’t fulfilled; the bank writes it off as a personal loan and the new fraud gets to keep the cash.

Batman to the rescue

Accountant Jason Thornton’s final analysis was follow him500’s advice if you’d like to end up in Federal prison.