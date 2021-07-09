Black Staffers at Walmart Don’t Recommend Friends or Family Join the Company

*Black members of Walmart’s senior management team have revealed that they would never recommend friends and family members to work at the retail giant.

Here’s more from Business Insider:

In a survey of 56 Black supervisors and directors at Walmart, eight senior managers all gave the lowest possible score when asked whether they would encourage friends and family to work there, Bloomberg reported. Survey respondents said they feel Walmart does not equally offer career and growth opportunities to Black and white employees, and Black senior leaders feel pressure to perform at an exceptional level to maintain their position.

Black and Latino people account for 39% of hourly workers at Walmart, but just 14% of US executives, according to an April diversity report. The majority of Walmart employees are white, making up 74.5% of executives and 52.3% of hourly workers.

READ MORE: Walmart ‘Appalled’ By Racist (N-word) Emails Sent to Customers; Faults ‘External Bad Actor’ (Video)

“I have been here 10 years and I have never recommended Walmart to a person of color. I have recommended others to leave,” one Black director said in the survey, according to Bloomberg. “Pay, benefits, not bad – but recommend? NEVER. EVER.”

Black managers say they don’t have support from their colleagues.

Meanwhile, Walmart was a major sponsor that this year’s Essence music festival.

A press release ahead of the event stated: Walmart is a proud participant of ESSENCE Festival of Culture for the 13th consecutive year, celebrating and empowering Black women and men through a variety of content that showcases our commitment to diversity and inclusion, wellness, and recruitment. Stay tuned for our career segment featuring some of Walmart’s very own leaders as well as Self.Centered.—a series exploring the fresh new ways Black women are redefining & trailblazing self-care. To learn more about Walmart’s commitment to diversity, inclusion, and equity, visit here.

This year’s Festival branded experiences were featured across two weekends—June 25-27 and July 2-4—and streamed on ESSENCEStudios.com.