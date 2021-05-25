Tuesday, May 25, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
Business

Walmart ‘Appalled’ By Racist Emails Sent to Customers; Faults ‘External Bad Actor’ (Video)

By EURPublisher01
0

WalMart-Racial-Slur-BNC-Afternoon-FULLSCREEN-01-822x462
Walmart greets new customers with racist email sent from server

*Walmart says an “external bad actor” is responsible for a number of fake accounts that generated emails using the company’s domain that addressed recipients with a racial slur.

According to CBS News, those behind the attack created new accounts for people whose emails were not previously identified by the company as belonging to Walmart customers, automatically sending a “Welcome to Walmart, N**ger” email. The company’s internal systems were not breached, and the retailer said it was able to stop more of the emails from being sent.

“We discovered that an external bad actor created false Walmart accounts with obvious intent to offend our customers. We were shocked and appalled to see these offensive and unacceptable emails. We’re looking into our sign-up process to ensure something like this doesn’t happen again. We’re also looking into all available means to hold those responsible accountable,” a Walmart spokesperson said in an email to CBS MoneyWatch.

Folks flooded social media to complain about the racist emails from the address “help@walmart.com.”

“Woke up this morning to this email in my inbox,” wrote Twitter user @Mercede30438313 in a tweet that also showed a screenshot of the offensive email.

Watch a report about the incident below:

Previous articleOpal Tometi, Ethiopia Habtemariam, Singer Tekno & More Highlighted at AFRICON 2021 / PicsVideo
Next articleThe Talk: Live Streaming TV/Radio App Teaches You How to be A Podcaster / VIDEO
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO