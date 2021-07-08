Nick Cannon Says He’s ‘Like a Seahorse’ After Fathering 7 Kids ‘On Purpose’ [VIDEO]

*Nick Cannon is speaking out about why he’s on a mission to impregnate as many women as possible.

Cannon, 40, explained on his Power 106 Los Angeles radio show Wednesday that he’s been “having these kids on purpose” after City Girls rapper JT advised him to slow down on the breeding and “wrap it up.”

“I don’t have no accident,” said Cannon, who is the father of seven. “Trust me there’s a lot of people that I could’ve gotten pregnant that I didn’t,” he continued. “The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant.”

An earlier report noted that Cannon recently welcomed his seventh child, and fourth baby in a year.

Model Alyssa Scott announced on Saturday that she gave birth to his son late last month.

“I will love you for eternity,” she captioned a trio of black-and-white photos of her cradling the newborn in her arms. She welcomed her baby, named Zen, on June 23.

Cannon also recently welcomed twin boys with DJ Abby De La Rosa. She announced the birth of their sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, on social media.

Zion and Zillion are Cannon’s second set of twins. He shares 9-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Cannon also shares two kids with Brittany Bell; 3-year-old son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen, who was born in December 2020.

Cannon previously spoke to PEOPLE about co-parenting with his superstar ex-wife.

“You’re reminded that it’s all about unconditional love and they’ve got to understand that to its core,” he said in 2018. “Whenever we can show that – even if we’re not together, [that] we love each other unconditionally – and become that fine example to our children, they’ll grow up to be good human beings, hopefully.”

Cannon said on his radio show this week that he’s “like a seahorse out here.”

“That’s just the way I’m procreating,” he added.