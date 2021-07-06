Tuesday, July 6, 2021
HomeNews
News

Nick Cannon Welcomes 7th Child, a Son with Alyssa Scott

By Ny MaGee
0

nic cannon

*Nick Cannon has welcomed his seventh child, and fourth baby in a year, according to reports.

Model Alyssa Scott announced on Saturday that she gave birth to a son late last month.

I will love you for eternity,” she captioned a trio of black-and-white photos of her cradling the newborn in her arms. She welcomed her son, named Zen, on June 23.

Check out her posts below.

READ MORE: Nick Cannon Expecting His 7th Child with Alyssa Scott

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alyssa (@itsalyssaemm)

On Father’s Day, she shared a photo on her Instagram story of her maternity shoot with Nick. He is seen embracing her growing baby bump. Scott added the caption: “Celebrating you today [heart emoji].”

Last month, Cannon and welcomed twin boys with DJ Abby De La Rosa. She announced the birth of their sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, on social media. 

Zion and Zillion are Cannon’s second set of twins. He shares 9-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Cannon also shares two kids with Brittany Bell; 3-year-old son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen, who was born in December 2020.

Cannon previously spoke to PEOPLE about co-parenting with his superstar ex-wife. 

“You’re reminded that it’s all about unconditional love and they’ve got to understand that to its core,” he said in 2018. “Whenever we can show that – even if we’re not together, [that] we love each other unconditionally – and become that fine example to our children, they’ll grow up to be good human beings, hopefully.”

Previous articleBill Cosby Slams Howard University Over Phylicia Rashad Backlash
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Keisha Knight Pulliam’s Rollercoaster Life After Cosby: Raising Daughter & Finding Love Post Divorce

Social Heat

Saaphyri Windsor is NOT Dead – ‘Flavor of Love’ Star Says She was ‘Hacked’ / WATCH

Social Heat

Sha’Carri Richardson Speaks on Positive Cannabis Test That May Bar Her from Olympics and Mom’s Death / WATCH

Social Heat

Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer (Eric Holder) Has ‘History of Mental Illness’ Says Public Defender

Social Heat

Phylicia Rashad’s Cosby Support Tweet Called ‘Insensitive’ by Howard U Where She’s A Dean

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO