Nick Cannon Welcomes 7th Child, a Son with Alyssa Scott

*Nick Cannon has welcomed his seventh child, and fourth baby in a year, according to reports.

Model Alyssa Scott announced on Saturday that she gave birth to a son late last month.

“I will love you for eternity,” she captioned a trio of black-and-white photos of her cradling the newborn in her arms. She welcomed her son, named Zen, on June 23.

On Father’s Day, she shared a photo on her Instagram story of her maternity shoot with Nick. He is seen embracing her growing baby bump. Scott added the caption: “Celebrating you today [heart emoji].”

Last month, Cannon and welcomed twin boys with DJ Abby De La Rosa. She announced the birth of their sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, on social media.

Zion and Zillion are Cannon’s second set of twins. He shares 9-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Cannon also shares two kids with Brittany Bell; 3-year-old son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen, who was born in December 2020.

Cannon previously spoke to PEOPLE about co-parenting with his superstar ex-wife.

“You’re reminded that it’s all about unconditional love and they’ve got to understand that to its core,” he said in 2018. “Whenever we can show that – even if we’re not together, [that] we love each other unconditionally – and become that fine example to our children, they’ll grow up to be good human beings, hopefully.”