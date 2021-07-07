Innocent Man Killed in Collision With Minneapolis Police ID’d as Uncle of Teen who Filmed George Floyd’s Murder (Video)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*The teen who was awarded a Pulitzer Prize for her filming of George Floyd’s murder said that her uncle was killed Tuesday night after his car was involved in a collision with a Minneapolis police vehicle.

Darnella Frazier, 18, took to Facebook with her grief and frustration Tuesday night. She said that the victim was her uncle, Leneal Lamont Frazier, and that the police “took an innocent life trying to catch someone else.”

“I honestly can’t believe I’m making this post right now…I’m so hurt…nothing feels real,” she wrote.

Minneapolis police said in a statement that an officer was pursuing a carjacked vehicle involved in multiple robberies when the officer’s car collided with another car. The officer was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries and the other driver, whom the statement did not identify, died shortly after arriving at the hospital, police said.

The Minnesota State Patrol will conduct an investigation into the crash, according to the statement.