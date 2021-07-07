Wednesday, July 7, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
#BlackLivesMatter

Innocent Man Killed in Collision With Minneapolis Police ID’d as Uncle of Teen who Filmed George Floyd’s Murder (Video)

By EURPublisher01
0

*The teen who was awarded a Pulitzer Prize for her filming of George Floyd’s murder said that her uncle was killed Tuesday night after his car was involved in a collision with a Minneapolis police vehicle.

Darnella Frazier, 18, took to Facebook with her grief and frustration Tuesday night. She said that the victim was her uncle, Leneal Lamont Frazier, and that the police “took an innocent life trying to catch someone else.”

“I honestly can’t believe I’m making this post right now…I’m so hurt…nothing feels real,” she wrote.

Minneapolis police said in a statement that an officer was pursuing a carjacked vehicle involved in multiple robberies when the officer’s car collided with another car. The officer was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries and the other driver, whom the statement did not identify, died shortly after arriving at the hospital, police said.

The Minnesota State Patrol will conduct an investigation into the crash, according to the statement.

Previous articleWe Remember: Actress Suzzanne Douglas (‘Tap’, ‘The Parent ‘Hood’) has Died at Age 64
Next articleHaitian President Jovenel Moïse Assassinated at His Home; Wife Hospitalized (Video)
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Bill Bellamy Set for ‘House Party’ – 1990 Cult Classic Being Re-imagined for HBO Max

Social Heat

ESPN Sidelines Rachel Nichols At NBA Finals – Malika Andrews will Cover

Social Heat

Keisha Knight Pulliam’s Rollercoaster Life After Cosby: Raising Daughter & Finding Love Post Divorce

Social Heat

Saaphyri Windsor is NOT Dead – ‘Flavor of Love’ Star Says She was ‘Hacked’ / WATCH

Social Heat

Sha’Carri Richardson Speaks on Positive Cannabis Test That May Bar Her from Olympics and Mom’s Death / WATCH

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO