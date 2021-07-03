*Like the 1972 movie “The Blob” where people get rolled up and cancelled by a scary growing thing, it looks like the Me-Too movement didn’t get a new candidate or a new victim depends on who’s looking at it. The Trail Blazers were thinking of hiring Chauncey Billups to head coach – and in light of resurfaced news (old rape accusations) they hired him anyway. Though Billups made the cut, Damian Lillard is getting flack for “liking” him.

Damian Lillard might be looking at his position with the Portland Trail Blazers sideways now. Would Blazer fans send Lillard packing for mentioning he likes Chauncey Billups? Or (if they can’t square away title winning players) would Lillard jump ship on his own – concerned that the Trail Blazers might end up just trailing anyway?

Well, the New York Knicks want to know and if anything goes left with the Portland Trail Blazers for Dillard, according to sources, the Knicks say he’s their first pick for a new point guard. They envision Lillard teaming up as a triple threat with Julius Randle and another star performer, reports the New York Post.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: NBA’s Damian Lillard Debuts ‘Wakanda Forever’ Adidas Sneaker with ‘Vibranium’ Upper

So, here’s what started all the hoopla. Though Chauncey Billups just signed a five-year deal to head-up the Blazers, according to ESPN, fans were hissing at Lillard for supporting the decision to hire Billups.

But Lillard said he doesn’t support sexual assault and he didn’t even know anything about it. Billups, (who back then, played for the Boston Celtics) and his teammate Ron Mercer were accused of sexual misconduct back in 1997. The pair settled the saga with their accuser financially and there were no criminal charges made.

“Really?” Lillard said. “I was asked what coaches I like out of the names I ‘heard’ and I named them. Sorry, I wasn’t aware of their history. I didn’t read the news when I was 7/8yrs old, he said.”