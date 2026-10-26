Karen Bernod Finds a Soulful Escape from a World in Overdrive With ‘VR’ | LISTEN

Karen Bernod, the veteran soul and jazz vocalist whose career includes work with D’Angelo, Erykah Badu and Chaka Khan, is turning her attention to the pressures of modern life with her new single, “VR.”

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The song explores the temptation to escape everyday problems by retreating into a world of our own making.

Featuring lyrics by Bernod and music by her longtime collaborator and music director Greg Spooner, “VR” combines a relaxed jazz groove with reflections on social isolation and human connection.

The track appears on Bernod’s album “IRIS,” her first studio album in a decade and a deeply personal tribute to her late mother, Iris Cox.

Released alongside instrumental and a cappella versions, “VR” is now available on streaming platforms.

Karen Bernod VR

Karen Bernod Explores Escapism and Digital Isolation

With its warm, soulful arrangement, “VR” uses virtual reality as a metaphor for finding refuge from the demands and frustrations of everyday life.

Bernod examines the complicated relationship between technology and human connection, questioning whether constant access to social media brings people closer together or leaves them feeling increasingly isolated.

The song also reflects on insecurity, social expectations and the desire for a peaceful escape when the world becomes overwhelming.

“With everything happening in the world, there are days when you just want to tune it all out and find a little peace,” Bernod said.

“As we head into election season, I think a lot of people are feeling that way. ‘VR’ speaks to that desire to escape, but also to the hope that we can move toward something better – with more understanding and more care for one another.”

She added, “I also hope it makes people think about how we treat each other and what we can do to bring a little more kindness into the world.”

Arriving ahead of the November midterm elections, the song offers a message of reflection and hope without abandoning the soothing musical style that has defined much of Bernod’s work.

Karen Bernod from IRIS cover

A Soul and Jazz Veteran With an Impressive Musical History

Bernod has spent more than four decades performing and recording across soul, R&B and jazz.

Her credits include collaborations with Whitney Houston, Luther Vandross, Mary J. Blige, Paul Simon, Incognito and other major artists.

Alongside that work, she has developed her own recording career through albums including “Some Othaness For U,” “Life @ 360 Degrees,” “#PlantingSeeds” and “IRIS.”

Her latest album explores memory, legacy and healing, drawing inspiration from her relationship with her late mother.

“VR” extends those personal themes into a broader conversation about how people cope with uncertainty and maintain meaningful connections.

The single follows Bernod’s summer double A-side release, “Love Is All We Need / Beautiful Soul.”

Listeners can stream “VR” here and learn more about the artist at KarenBernodMusic.com.

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