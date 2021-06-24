Thursday, June 24, 2021
HomeNews
News

Black TikTokers Refuse to Create Dance Routines After White Users Copy Choreography

By Ny MaGee
0

Tik Tok

*Black TikTok users are said to be exploring what the app would be like with their contributions.

The move comes months after Jimmy Fallon caught major heat after he invited Tik Tok star Addison Rae on his late-night show to perform popular TikTok dances but failed to credit the Black creators behind the routines. 

Rae appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in april to show off some of the popular dances on the platform. Fallon held up cue cards identifying the dances she was performing, including Savage Love, Corvette Corvette, and Laffy Taffy. 

The clip immediately went viral for all the wrong reasons and folks blew up Fallon’s comments for featuring Rae, who is white, performing the dances, and not the Black TikTokers who created them. 

READ MORE: Savannah Edwards: TikTok Creator Says Critical Race Theory and Reparations for Black Americans ‘Sets Us All Backward’ [VIDEO]

Here’s more from MadameNoire:

Black TikTokers have created not only the soundtrack but even the dance moves to some of the most popular social media content that exists today. But when it’s time for brands to pay up or for talk shows to feature these creatives, the Black folk get overlooked. And apparently, the youth dem are tired of it.

One TikToker @theericklouis decided to create a video detailing what the app would look like without the contribution of Black folks. He pretended he was going to choreograph a dance to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Thot Sh*t,” content that would have likely been duplicated and shared worldwide. But decided otherwise. At the end, he captions the video, “Sike, this app would be nothing without Blk people.” 

In an ironic and sad twist, white TikTokers have still copied Erik’s faux choreography, showing that even our protest is being duplicated.

Peep some of the reaction clips below:

Previous articleTEASER: Regina King, LaKeith Stanfield, Idris Elba Lead All-Star Cast in Netflix Western ‘The Harder They Fall’ (Watch)
Next articleAtlanta Boy Removed from Home After Abuse Video Goes Viral
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO