Black TikTokers Refuse to Create Dance Routines After White Users Copy Choreography

*Black TikTok users are said to be exploring what the app would be like with their contributions.

The move comes months after Jimmy Fallon caught major heat after he invited Tik Tok star Addison Rae on his late-night show to perform popular TikTok dances but failed to credit the Black creators behind the routines.

Rae appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in april to show off some of the popular dances on the platform. Fallon held up cue cards identifying the dances she was performing, including Savage Love, Corvette Corvette, and Laffy Taffy.

The clip immediately went viral for all the wrong reasons and folks blew up Fallon’s comments for featuring Rae, who is white, performing the dances, and not the Black TikTokers who created them.

READ MORE: Savannah Edwards: TikTok Creator Says Critical Race Theory and Reparations for Black Americans ‘Sets Us All Backward’ [VIDEO]

Here’s more from MadameNoire:

Black TikTokers have created not only the soundtrack but even the dance moves to some of the most popular social media content that exists today. But when it’s time for brands to pay up or for talk shows to feature these creatives, the Black folk get overlooked. And apparently, the youth dem are tired of it.

One TikToker @theericklouis decided to create a video detailing what the app would look like without the contribution of Black folks. He pretended he was going to choreograph a dance to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Thot Sh*t,” content that would have likely been duplicated and shared worldwide. But decided otherwise. At the end, he captions the video, “Sike, this app would be nothing without Blk people.”

In an ironic and sad twist, white TikTokers have still copied Erik’s faux choreography, showing that even our protest is being duplicated.

Peep some of the reaction clips below:

Omg. Black TikTok creators are refusing to make a dance to Thot S*it (meg’s new jawn) & the way these white creators are FLAILING. I live. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/jDWeShbeIH — #BakeOnceAWeek The Box – Drops 6/30 (@LeslieMac) June 20, 2021