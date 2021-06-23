Master P Wants to be ‘First Hip Hop Coach’ of New Orleans Pelicans [VIDEO]

*Master P wants to take over as head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans.

“I think it’s time for me to be the first hip hop coach,” the New Orleans native said in a new interview with TMZ.

“They have great players on that team,” Master P added. “They need somebody who could understand them.”

During the interview, the hip-hop icon noted his NBA playing experience with the Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors during the preseason in 1998 and 1999.

“I think it’s time for something different,” Master P continued. “I think that will be different, unique for the NBA.”

Hear him tell it via the clip below.

As reported by nola.com, Brooklyn Nets assistant Jacque Vaughn and Milwaukee Bucks assistant Charles Lee will interview for the Pelicans’ head coaching job this week, according to ESPN.

In related news, as we previously reported, this year’s NBA All-Star game put the spotlight on Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and the move motivated Master P to invest in the future of tomorrow’s Black leaders, movers, and shakers.

Master P took to Instagram in March and announced that he wants to own an HBCU.

“I used to want to own an NBA team but now I want to own a HBCU,” P said in the caption of a video message shared on social media.

“This message is all about educating our people,” he continued. “Anybody that’s listening to this and has a business, I want y’all to join this movement with me. We need to make sure our kids get educated the way other the cultures are educated.”