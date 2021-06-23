Wednesday, June 23, 2021
HomeNews
News

Damon Dash Temporarily Barred from Selling ‘Reasonable Doubt’ as NFT

By Ny MaGee
0

Damon+Dash+Cinema+Society+Entertainment+Weekly+2Z7uVl1RzrWl
Getty

*On Tuesday a federal judge temporarily blocked Damon Dash from selling an NFT of Jay-Z’s debut rap album “Reasonable Doubt.”

Here’s more from Page Six:

Manhattan federal Judge John Cronan issued a temporary restraining order that prohibits Dash from selling the album as a non-fungible token — a digital art form traded in an online marketplace — after Roc-A-Fella Records sued Dash over his plan last Friday.

“If the plaintiff’s allegations prove true … the plaintiff is likely to suffer irreparable injuries,” Cronan said of the suit, which alleges Dash is attempting to sell what he does not own.

Another hearing in the matter has been scheduled for next Thursday, according to the report. 

READ MORE: Dame Dash to Sell Jay-Z’s ‘Reasonable Doubt’ to Highest Bidder

jay z, dame dash

As previously reported, Roc-A-Fella Records is suing Damon Dash for trying to auction off Jay-Z‘s ‘Reasonable Doubt’ album as an NFT.

Per TMZ, the record company claims they own the project, so they’re going after Dash for allegedly trying to sell the album to the highest bidder. In the suit, the label accuses Dash of “frantically scouting for another venue to make the sale.”

Dash claims Jay offered him a price that was way too low — so he’s out to find a new buyer — and he’s not fazed by the lawsuit. 

Dash says, “Under the terms of the deal with a potential buyer, the buyer would buy my share of Roc a Fella Records and Jay-Z will have exclusive administration rights.”

The famed hip-hop producer claims the lawsuit is simply a scare tactic, as he has the legal right to sell what he believes he owns. Roc-A-Fella Records disagrees.

“I’m not running around to different places trying to auction off ‘Reasonable Doubt.’ I’ve been working with one platform and that’s SuperFarm,” Dash told Page Six.

“That’s what corporate always does to the independent guy. It’s a case of corporate versus independent and how they try to bully me — but they are trying to bully the wrong one,” he added.

Previous articleMaster P Wants to be ‘First Hip Hop Coach’ of New Orleans Pelicans [VIDEO]
Next articleBLIND ITEM: Sex and Cocaine
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO