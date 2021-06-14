Starz Drops Official Trailer for ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ [WATCH]

*Starz has dropped the official trailer for “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” which is set to LL Cool J’s “Mama Said Knock You Out,” — check it out via the YouTube clip below.

Per TV Line:

The 90-second montage quickly establishes Kanan’s mom Raquel (Madam Secretary‘s Patina Miller) as a drug queenpin and her son (Kirby Buckets‘ Mekai Curtis) as a criminally astute prince on the rise. Raquel, meanwhile, is trying to raise Kanan to be smart and to steer away from the drug world, which only makes him want to run toward it faster. In addition to her maternal responsibilities, Raquel is trying to keep her drug empire afloat and isn’t afraid to check dudes or pull her piece to make her point. “I ain’t getting on my knees, Nick,” she declares in the trailer. “Not for you or no man.”

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” is one of the “Power” spinoff series and features Mary J. Blige, Method Man and Omar Epps.

“Power Book II: Ghost” aired in 2020, and follows the events that go down 48 hours after the series finale of “Power.” Three additional spinoffs are also in production: “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” which is a prequel to the original series, “Power Book IV: Influence,” and “Power Book V: Force.”

From creator and showrunner Sascha Penn, “Raising Kanan” takes viewers back to the ’90s and the early years of the now-deceased Kanan Stark, portrayed by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson in Courtney Kemp’s original series.

via Complex:

Raising Kanan is a prequel story that is set in the 1990s and follows the life of 50 Cent’s character, Kanan Stark. Influence will follow Rashad Tate’s (Larenz Tate) quest to be as powerful as possible. As for Force, the series will focus on Tommy Egan’s struggle to cut ties with his street life and move away from New York City. All of these series will be produced by creator Courtney A. Kemp’s End of Episode company.

“In television history, only a select few shows have inspired four consecutive series extensions, launched into active production and development at the same time,” Starz’s president and CEO, Jeffrey Hirsch, said about the spinoff series. “These new and exciting chapters will continue the journey of some of Power‘s most controversial characters while featuring a growing ensemble of complex, distinct characters along with the high-octane drama that set Power in a class of its own.”

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” is set to premiere July 18 on Starz.