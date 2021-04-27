Starz Drops New Trailer for ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ + Premiere Date [WATCH]



*Starz has unveiled a new trailer and premiere date for “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” one of the “Power” spinoff series featuring Mary J. Blige, Method Man and Omar Epps.

“Power Book II: Ghost” aired in 2020, and follows the events that go down 48 hours after the series finale of “Power.” Three additional spinoffs are also in production: “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” which is a prequel to the original series, “Power Book IV: Influence,” and “Power Book V: Force.”

From creator and showrunner Sascha Penn, “Raising Kanan” takes viewers back to the ’90s and the early years of the now-deceased Kanan Stark, portrayed by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson in Courtney Kemp’s original series.

via Complex:

Raising Kanan is a prequel story that is set in the 1990s and follows the life of 50 Cent’s character, Kanan Stark. Influence will follow Rashad Tate’s (Larenz Tate) quest to be as powerful as possible. As for Force, the series will focus on Tommy Egan’s struggle to cut ties with his street life and move away from New York City. All of these series will be produced by creator Courtney A. Kemp’s End of Episode company.

“In television history, only a select few shows have inspired four consecutive series extensions, launched into active production and development at the same time,” Starz’s president and CEO, Jeffrey Hirsch, said about the spinoff series. “These new and exciting chapters will continue the journey of some of Power‘s most controversial characters while featuring a growing ensemble of complex, distinct characters along with the high-octane drama that set Power in a class of its own.”

Power Book III “is a sprawling family drama that revolves around the coming of age of Kanan Stark; Ghost and Tommy’s mentor, partner and adversary, who ultimately dies in a hail of gunfire in the eighth episode of Power’s penultimate season” Deadline writes, noting that the series “explores themes of identity, violence, and legacy, but it is also a deep dive into the very pathology of family; the unique, complicated and fraught dynamic between parent and child, mother and father, brother and sister.”

According to the report, “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” stars Patina Miller as Raquel Thomas, Kanan’s queen pin mother, Mekai Curtis plays the titular character of Kanan Stark, the cast also includes Omar Epps as Detective Malcolm Howard, London Brown as Marvin Thomas, Malcolm Mays as Louis “Lou-Lou” Thomas, Hailey Kilgore as Jukebox, Joey Bada$$ as Unique, Toby Sandeman as Symphony Bosket, Shanley Caswell as Detective Shannon Burke, Lovie Simone as Davina Harrison and Quincy Brown as Crown Camacho, per Deadline.

You can watch the trailer via the YouTube clip above.

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” is set to premiere July 18 on Starz.