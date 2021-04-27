Tuesday, April 27, 2021
The CDC Has Issued Updated Outdoor Mask Guidance for Fully Vaccinated Americans

By Fisher Jack
Female bicyclist without mask - Getty - 6087f8950da8f40018033a6b*Finally. For those concerned about wearing a mask outdoors, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued new guidance on the issue for fully vaccinated Americans.

The bottom line is that fully vaccinated people can unmask outdoors if they are walking, running, hiking or biking alone or with members of their household.

The fully vaccinated can also go mask free while dining at an outdoor restaurant with friends from multiple households.

The new outdoor mask recommendations were announced Tuesday by CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky during a White House Covid-19 briefing.

Additionally, those who are fully vaccinated can also take off their masks at small outdoor gatherings with fully vaccinated family and friends, or where there is a mixture of fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

In addition to continuing to avoid large-sized gatherings, the CDC said fully vaccinated people should also avoid medium-sized gatherings. For the fully vaccinated who do chose to attend a crowded outdoor event, such as a live performance, parade, or sporting event, wearing a mask is recommended.

Masks should also still be worn in outdoor public settings and venues where they are required

In indoor public spaces, such as a mall, movie theatre or museum, the CDC continues to recommend wearing a mask.

In addition, the CDC said fully vaccinated Americans who live or work in a group setting, such as a group home or dormitory, no longer need to stay away from others for 14 days if they are around someone who has Covid-19. They should still get tested, even if they don’t have symptoms.

Fisher Jack

