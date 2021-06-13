Jody Watley Talks About ‘Being Fearless’ & ‘Living Your Best Life’ with Carlos Watson

Jody Watley, one of the architects of 21st century pop stopped by The Carlos Watson Show to share some laughs, talk about her iconic music career, being fearless, and living your best life!

“I had a blast talking to Carlos on the show. He is such a great guy and amazing interviewer,” says Watley. “We shared a lot of laughs.”

To date as a solo artist, Jody Watley has 6 Billboard Hot 100 Top Ten Singles, 13 Number 1 Dance Singles, 2 R&B Number 1’s, 15 Top 40 Singles. Gold and platinum albums, 2007 Billboard Dance Lifetime Achievement, 2017 recipient of the Black Music Honors Crossover Music Icon Award and nominations from the American Music Awards, MTV Awards, NAACP Awards and Soul Train Awards.

She is also the first-ever membership ambassador for the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Carlos Watson Show brings bold, impactful conversations with culture-defining celebrities, intellectual pioneers and change-makers, spotlighting the voices you need to hear to make sense of this important time in American history.

Carlos Watson is the co-founder and CEO of OZY and has earned praise for his ability to persuade high-profile guests to open up on a wide range of topics on camera.

