Whoopi Goldberg Joins the Voice Cast of Apple/Skydance Original Film ‘Luck’

*Legendary performer and EGOT Winner Whoopi Goldberg is set to voice a lead role in the broadly anticipated Apple Original Film/Skydance Animation feature “Luck.” Goldberg will provide the voice for “The Captain,” the tough as nails Head of Security for the Land of Good Luck. The Captain is known for her vigilant hawk eyes and keen sense of intuition, even more so than her knowledge of Luck Security codes. She is committed to her job of keeping bad luck out and protecting the lucky pennies at all costs. Goldberg joins previously announced voice cast member Jane Fonda.

Directed by Peggy Holmes (“Secret of the Wings,” “The Pirate Fairy,” “The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning”) and written by Kiel Murray (“Cars,” “Cars 3”), “Luck” centers around the unluckiest girl in the world, who after stumbling upon the never-before-seen world of good and bad luck, must join together with magical creatures to uncover a force more powerful than even luck itself. John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and David Eisenmann are producing for Skydance Animation.

Goldberg is one of a very elite group of artists who have won the Grammy, the Academy Award, the Golden Globe, the Emmy and a Tony. She is also a prolific producer, entrepreneur and is well-known around the world for her many humanitarian endeavors. Born and raised in New York City, she performed in San Diego and the Bay Area with the Blake Street Hawkeyes theatre troupe. It was there that she created the characters which became “The Spook Show” and evolved into her hit Broadway show, Grammy Award-winning album and the HBO special that helped launch her career. Whoopi recently appeared in the adaptation of Stephen King’s best-selling novel “The Stand,” streaming as a limited event series on CBS All Access. She will be seen in a recurring role on Amazon’s upcoming “Harlem.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Tyler Perry Brings Madea Out of Retirement for New Netflix Film, ‘A Madea Homecoming’

Earlier this year, Apple announced an expansive multi-year partnership with Skydance Animation to deliver groundbreaking, premium animated films and first-ever theatrical-quality animated television series in over 100 countries on Apple TV+. In addition to “Luck,” the musical feature “Spellbound,” the TV series “The Search for Wondla” and the inaugural short film “Blush” kick off the partnership with several more feature films and television series to be announced over the term of the pact. “Blush” will have its world premiere as part of Tribeca Festival’s animated shorts program, curated by Goldberg, on Sunday, June 13.

Films and series created and produced by Skydance Animation will premiere alongside Apple Original Films including “Wolfwalkers,” which received an Academy Award nomination for Best Animated Film; Academy Award-nominated “Greyhound”; Critics Choice Award-nominated “Palmer”; Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award-nominated film “On The Rocks,”; the two-time Critics Choice Documentary Award-winner and Sundance Film Festival Grand Jury Prize winner “Boys State”; and Critics Choice Documentary Award-nominee “Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds.”

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 108 wins and 380 awards nominations.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device.

Skydance Animation is a division of David Ellison’s Skydance Media which is run by John Lasseter (Head of Animation) and Holly Edwards (President of Skydance Animation).

source: Camille Smith – Apple TV