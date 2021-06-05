Disney’s New Love Able Animated Short ‘Us Again’ Now Streaming / WATCH

*“Us Again,” Disney’s newest animated short, is a seven-minute movie with no dialogue but tons of meaning. The story of an aged couple finding their youth again is told through music, dance and animation!

*“Us Again,” Disney’s newest animated short, is a seven-minute movie with no dialogue but tons of meaning. The story of an aged couple finding their youth again is told through music, dance and animation!

EUR correspondent Briana Wright spoke to the cast and crew about the making of “Us Again” and its themes. Despite it being short in length, viewers will take a lot of messages away. Producer Brad Simonsen explained the primary meaning of living in the moment.

“The messages portrayed are…maintaining a youthful spirit, focusing on the present and enjoying the ones you love,” said Simonsen.

MORE NEWS: ESSENCE Festival of Culture Presented by Coca-Cola Announces 2021 ‘Live Loud’ Virtual Experience

The main characters, an African-American woman named Dot and her Japanese-American husband, Art, share a love that transcends time. Composer Pinar Toprak shared how she hoped her score communicated that.

“I hope what comes across is their connection…because it needed to feel like they belong together.”

Pinar’s hopes of love coming through in her music were brought to life by award-winning choreographers, spouses and parents, Keone and Mari Madrid. Even though the couple has worked with Justin Bieber, World of Dance, BTS and more, they still described the opportunity to choreograph this piece as thrilling.

“Going into that first meeting at Disney animation and seeing character sketches of Art and Dot…sketches of dance, colors and just being like, ‘Oh my God.’ It was hitting a lot of things that we care about as artists and getting the opportunity to work on something like that was amazing,” said Mari.

Because there is no dialogue, the film can be left up to interpretation in many ways but director Zach Parrish discussed what he hoped viewers would perceive.

“That they look at their grandparents differently, they look at their parents differently and they realize older people in their lives are just kids in older costumes because that’s how I feel and that’s what those transformations are really supposed to represent.”

“Us Again” is now available for streaming on Disney+.