Friday, June 4, 2021
Here’s Why Mothers No Longer Want to Name Their Baby Girls ‘Karen’

By Ny MaGee
*The name Karen has plummeted in popularity, as no one wants to assign the moniker to their baby girls anymore, according to data released by the Social Security Administration.

Per Yahoo News, throughout 2020, the name Karen fell 171 spots on the popularity list, from a low of 660 to number 831.

Here’s more from The Huffington Post:

That decline makes Karen the name with the 14th-biggest decrease on the girls list in 2020 and marks its lowest ranking on the annual SSA list since the year 1927. Last year, only 325 baby girls were named Karen, compared to 439 in 2019. When the name was at its peak as the third most popular name for girls in 1965, there were nearly 33,000 newborn Karens.

As reported by TMZ, the new dip can be attributed to the wave of racist and unhinged white women calling the police on Black people for petty reasons. Social media dubbed these women “Karen”. We’ve witnessed Central Park Karen, Cornerstone Caroline, SoCal Karen, Key Fob Kelly and BBQ Becky — all go viral over their wild antics.

The Urban Dictionary defines a “Karen” as a “middle-aged woman, typically blonde, who makes solutions to others’ problems an inconvenience to her although she isn’t even remotely affected.”

Meanwhile, the top three female baby names are Olivia, Emma and Ava, and parents are choosing the names Liam, Noah and Oliver for baby boys, according to the report. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

