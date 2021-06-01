Tuesday, June 1, 2021
‘Dallas-Fort Worth Karen’ Demands to Speak With ‘Manager of the Airport’ After Denied Boarding (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
Dallas-Fort Worth Karen demands to speak to the airport manager (Watch)

*A woman faces charges of public intoxication after she allegedly entered a restricted area of the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport and had a meltdown at the gate.

The viral footage, shared by Kevin Durio, shows the white woman angrily demanding to speak to “the manager of the airport” after she was denied boarding on a flight. She rants and raves around the gate, pointing at an officer who was trying to escort her out and asking other passengers, “Who saw him choke me to the ground?”

One passenger responded, “I saw you run through the door when you weren’t supposed to.”

“He choked me to the ground!” she yelled back.

“Boo-hoo,” the passenger replied.

“You deserved it,” another passenger chimed in.

Watch below:

EURPublisher01

