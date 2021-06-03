The World’s First International Black Heritage + History Month launched June 1

*New York, NY-There are people from the Afro diaspora living all over the world, but many countries do not have a Black History Month or any related observation day or week. Also, many people do not know about the diverse heritage of black people, but they enjoy the different cultural expressions of black culture. The creation of International Black Heritage + History Month celebrates, acknowledges, and gives voice to all the afro diaspora around the world.

Black History Month happens in the U.S. in February, Panama in May, and the U.K. in October. Some other countries also observe the month or have observation days, but these happen at different times during the year. And some countries have nothing.

International Black Heritage + History Month changes this, and the digital platform allows everyone to engage. People, organizations, and companies around the world now have a new universal cultural Social Impact month. Reinvented, that allows for broadening the narratives that exist, bring a collective understanding, and an awareness and appreciation for the diversity of people with Black Heritage.

Black history is different in different parts of the world. Black Heritage is universal.

Black heritage and the diversity of cultures within it have made significant contributions to the world we live in, buildings, inventions, music, fashion, art, media, sports, trends, and much more around the globe.

The Internationalblackheritagemonth.com platform has curated a selection of recommended Films, Factual Content, Music, podcasts, articles, and other media from around the world. Plus, there’s a curated Calendar, wellness section, Culture Lab, and virtual photography exhibition titled ‘Mixed Voices.’

‘Official’ original programming will also take place on Juneteenth (June 19th), and ‘Windrush day’ (June 22nd) with Black, British, Portuguese writer and Journalist David Matthews on his book Voices of the Windrush Generation.

Former BBC Journalist and producer, Bruce Reynolds now of ‘Be the Change Associates: Productions’ created International Black Heritage + History Month to provide a new and fresh approach to Social Impact communications, engagement, and storytelling. With a platform that reinvents how Social Impact causes are observed and celebrated, virtually and in-person when possible.

Visit the platform to learn more: https://www.internationalblackheritagemonth.com

source: Steven WilliamsPR