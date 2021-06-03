Evelyn Lozada Announces Exit from ‘Basketball Wives’ After 9 Seasons [VIDEO]

*Evelyn Lozada has announced that she’s quitting “Basketball Wives” after nine seasons.

Lozada has starred in every season of the hit VH1 show since it debuted in 2010.

“I think that it’s time for me to open up the universe to other things,” she told E!’s “Just the Sip” podcast, as reported by Page Six. “It’s been a hard decision because I could [continue to appear on the show] with my eyes closed.”

“But at the same time I think it’s so difficult and it takes so much energy and it’s not the most positive energy and I just open up to the universe to allow other things to flow in,” she added.

Lozada admitted that she’s “been feeling conflicted” about staying on the series and noted that there have moments where “we will have scenes [and] I don’t care what happened in that scene.”

The Bronx native briefly had her own docuseries on OWN titled “Livin’ Lozada” in 2015, which she credits for boosting her brand.

“Going from OWN and going back to ‘Basketball Wives,’ I was so far removed from this type of dynamic with the cast. I did feel like I took a few steps backwards,” she said.

Hear more from Evelyn on her decision to quit the reality show that made her famous via the clip below.