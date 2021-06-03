Thursday, June 3, 2021
Evelyn Lozada Announces Exit from ‘Basketball Wives’ After 9 Seasons [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
Evelyn Lozada

*Evelyn Lozada has announced that she’s quitting “Basketball Wives” after nine seasons.

Lozada has starred in every season of the hit VH1 show since it debuted in 2010.

“I think that it’s time for me to open up the universe to other things,” she told E!’s “Just the Sip” podcast, as reported by Page Six. “It’s been a hard decision because I could [continue to appear on the show] with my eyes closed.”

“But at the same time I think it’s so difficult and it takes so much energy and it’s not the most positive energy and I just open up to the universe to allow other things to flow in,” she added.

READ MORE: Shaunie O’Neal Explains Why Several ‘Basketball Wives’ Cast Members Are Not Married

Basketball wives, twitter

Lozada admitted that she’s “been feeling conflicted” about staying on the series and noted that there have moments where “we will have scenes [and] I don’t care what happened in that scene.”

The Bronx native briefly had her own docuseries on OWN titled “Livin’ Lozada” in 2015, which she credits for boosting her brand. 

“Going from OWN and going back to ‘Basketball Wives,’ I was so far removed from this type of dynamic with the cast. I did feel like I took a few steps backwards,” she said.

Hear more from Evelyn on her decision to quit the reality show that made her famous via the clip below. 

Previous articleActivist Bree Newsome Calls for Reparations from 'Wealthy White People' Who Stole Land
Next articleSugar Ray Leonard Lists Custom-built LA home for $46.5M
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

