Wendy Williams Shades Angela Yee and Miss Jones at Comedy Club

*When Wendy Williams dropped in at Caroline’s comedy club Thursday, comedian Miss Jones and radio personality Angela Yee were also in the house — and per Page Six, both wanted to “take the opportunity to memorialize the chance meeting of three queens of the airwaves,” the outlet writes.

According to sources, however, Williams wasn’t having it.

READ MORE: Watch: Wendy Williams, Joseline Hernandez’s Shade Battle During On-Air Spat

Here’s more from the outlet:

We’re told Miss Jones took out her phone and asked comic Donnell Rawling — who was onstage when they arrived — if they could step onstage for a moment to take the photo.

“Come on, Donnell,” she said, according to a spy, “I want to take a picture with the ladies of radio.”

But onlookers were stunned when Williams refused to leave her seat.

We’re told a rumbustious audience member even yelled, “Wendy, get up and go onstage to take the picture. What’s her problem? Why wouldn’t she get up?”

“If petty was a person,” they lamented.

But Yee and Jones climbed onstage for the shot, where they warmly embraced each other.

The night was Caroline’s first event in months after being shut down because of COVID.

“This is the first night in 15 months that we are open,” owner Caroline Hirsch told Page Six. “It’s been a fabulous time … and the weekends are going to be even more marvelous.” Rawlings performed through Sunday, and standup Luenell was scheduled to come as well.