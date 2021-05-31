‘Spirit Untamed’ Gives Yummy Sunsets & Songs | Watch

*This Friday, she lends her voice to Milagro Navarro-Prescott, a famous horse rider.

Eiza González stars in DreamWorks Animations’ “Spirit Untamed,“ a cartoon film following Fortuna “Lucky” Prescott (Isabela Merced) on an adventure with a wild kiger mustang named Spirit. González who portrays Lucky’s late mother, spoke with EUR reporter Fahnia Thomas about riding, duets and tongues.

Q: Lucy’s mom is a talented horseback rider, what hidden talents do you have?

EG: I did horseback riding for a long time growing up. I rode with my mother – my horse was her horses daughter. We rode horses my entire life which is why I had a deep connection with this film. My other talent is I can touch my nose with my tongue…is that a talent?!

Q: There’s a scene in the film where the girls are riding over the ridge of regret and it gets a little intense and scary…what’s your go-to song when you need to feel encouraged?

EG: When I’m going to audition for something I like to create a playlist that connects me to the roll…like what I would think the character would listen to and puts me in a vibe. I have a curated playlist for each role. It’s fun and help me prepare for the role. “Easy” (Commodores) gets me in a good mood and makes me happy! I also love listening to anything by Queen!

Q: What was the recording process for “Fearless” like?

EG: Even though “Spirit Untamed” isn’t a musical movie it’s nice they incorporated a lot of inspirational Latin American and Mexican music – I was really inspired by the lullaby. We all have a little thing with our parents, whether it’s a song, humming or a whistle…I have that with my mother and father. So when they mentioned doing an iteration of a longer song, I thought it was incredible! Plus, the process was incredible…they started with the Spanish guitars and it’s just a moving song!

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Spirit Untamed” will be released on June 4, 2021. For more details follow @DreamWorks | #SpiritUntamed | #SpiritArtandAnimators | Spirit-Untamed