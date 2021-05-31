Monday, May 31, 2021
‘Spirit Untamed’ Gives Yummy Sunsets & Songs | Watch

By Fahnia Thomas
SPIRIT UNTAMED
(from left) Lucky Prescott (Isabela Merced) and Spirit in DreamWorks Animation’s Spirit Untamed, directed by Elaine Bogan.

*This Friday, she lends her voice to Milagro Navarro-Prescott, a famous horse rider.

Eiza González stars in DreamWorks Animations’ “Spirit Untamed, a cartoon film following Fortuna “Lucky” Prescott (Isabela Merced) on an adventure with a wild kiger mustang named Spirit. González who portrays Lucky’s late mother, spoke with EUR reporter Fahnia Thomas about riding, duets and tongues.

Spirit Untamed
Milagro Navarro (Eiza González, center) and other horseback riders and their horses in DreamWorks Animation’s Spirit Untamed, directed by Elaine Bogan.

Q: Lucy’s mom is a talented horseback rider, what hidden talents do you have?

EG: I did horseback riding for a long time growing up. I rode with my mother – my horse was her horses daughter. We rode horses my entire life which is why I had a deep connection with this film. My other talent is I can touch my nose with my tongue…is that a talent?!

SPIRIT UNTAMED
(from left) Abigail Stone (Mckenna Grace) riding Boomerang, Lucky Prescott (Isabela Merced) riding Spirit and Pru Granger (Marsai Martin) riding Chica Linda in DreamWorks Animation’s Spirit Untamed, directed by Elaine Bogan.

Q: There’s a scene in the film where the girls are riding over the ridge of regret and it gets a little intense and scary…what’s your go-to song when you need to feel encouraged?

EG: When I’m going to audition for something I like to create a playlist that connects me to the roll…like what I would think the character would listen to and puts me in a vibe. I have a curated playlist for each role. It’s fun and help me prepare for the role. “Easy” (Commodores) gets me in a good mood and makes me happy! I also love listening to anything by Queen!

Q: What was the recording process for “Fearless” like?

EG: Even though “Spirit Untamed” isn’t a musical movie it’s nice they incorporated a lot of inspirational Latin American and Mexican music – I was really inspired by the lullaby. We all have a little thing with our parents, whether it’s a song, humming or a whistle…I have that with my mother and father. So when they mentioned doing an iteration of a longer song, I thought it was incredible! Plus, the process was incredible…they started with the Spanish guitars and it’s just a moving song!

“Spirit Untamed” will be released on June 4, 2021. For more details follow @DreamWorks | #SpiritUntamed | #SpiritArtandAnimators | Spirit-Untamed

Fahnia Thomas

