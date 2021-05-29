18-Year-Old Cameron Deriggs Arrested in Shooting of British BLM Activist Sasha Johnson

*In London, police have charged Cameron Deriggs, 18, over the shooting of Sasha Johnson, a Black Lives Matter activist, who as of Friday, was still in critical condition.

Johnson, 27, was shot in the head at a house party in South London last Sunday. Police don’t believe she was specifically targeted. Meanwhile, London’s Metropolitan Police said Deriggs has been charged with conspiracy to murder in connection with the shooting.

Deriggs was among five men arrested Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder in the case. He and two others were also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

A 17-year-old, was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. The fifth man, 25, was arrested on suspicion of affray (fighting in public) and failing to stop for police.

Deriggs remains in custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, while the other four have been released on bail, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Is Regé-Jean Page Headed to Black Panther Sequel? – Actor Speaks on That and Industry Racism

For those who don’t know her history, Johnson, also a mother of 3, became known last year during the Black Lives Matter protests, as a leader of her Taking the Initiative Party (TTIP), which has been called “Britain’s first Black-led political party.”

According a police statement, she was shot around 3am last Sunday when “a group of four black males dressed in dark-colored clothing entered the garden of the property and discharged a firearm.”

The TTIP said in a statement on Thursday that it was concerned police were using people in the community as “scapegoats” for Johnson’s shooting, claiming recent arrests were made with “no valid evidence.”

“Arresting these individuals on this basis and highlighting that they were carrying drugs with intent to supply, is subliminally suggesting that this is a gang-related crime as opposed to an attempt of murder,” it said.

The TTIP concluded that although they “want to see the attackers brought to justice, we do not want potentially innocent people charged with attempted murder and becoming part of the statistics, subjects to the injustices that Sasha has been fighting against.”