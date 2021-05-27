Thursday, May 27, 2021
Punish Him! Knicks Ban Fan from MSG for Spitting on Hawks’ Trae Young

By Fisher Jack
Trae Young (Getty)
Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young goes at the NY Knicks.

Nope, that ain’t goona fly. It was this past Sunday night that Atlanta Hawks star guard Trae Young lit up the NY Knicks damn near all by himself and rightfully earned the wrath of Knicks fans. However, one a-hole took things way too far.

As we said, Young had quite the night, dropping 32 points, including the game winner, in Game 1 as the Hawks took a 1-0 series lead. Wednesday night, during Game 2 (which the Knicks won), Young prepared to inbound the ball in the fourth quarter of the close game, a person sitting in the second row appeared to spit at him.

The Knicks investigated the matter and announced a punishment for the fan.

“We investigated the matter and determined that this patron, who is not a season ticket holder, diid indeed spit on Trae Young, and for that reason, he his now banned from The Garden indefinitely,” the statement read.

“We apologize to Trae and the entire Atlanta Hawks organization for this fan’s behavior. This was completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our venue. We have turned the information over to the appropriate authorities.”

Young responded to the fan on social media this morning with this tweet: “Keep ya mask on my boy #ThatsJustChildish,” Young tweeted on Thursday morning.

The series, now tied (1-1)  heads to Atlanta for Game 3 on Friday night. Tip off is set for 7pm Eastern. ET on ESPN.

Fisher Jack

