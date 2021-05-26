T-Pain Announces ‘Nappy Boy Radio’ After Inking Deal with PodcastOne

*T-Pain has inked a deal with LiveXLive Media’s podcast platform PodcastOne, and the rapper will soon launch Nappy Boy Radio, a podcast and video podcast series.

Per Deadline, the series, which will launch on June 3, will feature conversations between T-Pain and some of his celebrity/influencer pals, including Peyton List, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, and Joe Seo from Cobra Kai, Mike Tyson, Lil Jon, Steve-O, Jazzy Pha and Slim Jxmmi.

“Too many conversations and interactions I was having with various people kept ending in the same way, with me saying “damn, we should have recorded that” so we decided to do just that and launch the Nappy Boy Radio podcast. Partnering with PodcastOne, a company that is talent first’, was a no brainer for us,” said T-Pain.

“At PodcastOne, we seek hosts who are charismatic and engaging with something to say that audiences want to hear. T-Pain is all that and more. His innate curiosity and interest in the world around him and the people who live in it offers up endless possibilities for show content and we cannot wait to launch Nappy Boy Radio with T-Pain,” said Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne.

READ MORE: T-Pain Discovers He’s Been Accidentally Ignoring Celeb Message Requests on Instagram

T-Pain recently posted a hilarious video showing he just discovered that his Instagram account has a requests folder for direct messages. When he opened it for the first time, he found two years’ worth of unread messages from a slew of celebrities.

“I swear!! I’m just now seeing all these messages and mentions TODAY!!!!” he captioned a video of him scrolling through the messages. “How do I super apologize? Press conference? Town hall meeting? I’m dumb.”

The rapper later came to his own defense by explaining how he discovered he’d been accidentally ignoring messages from superstars for two years.

“I do have a social media manager, which is literally the only reason I even went back to that request folder,” T-Pain explained. He said he was aware of the folder, but all he ever saw in it was messages from fans. “Immediately I was like, ‘OK, f*ck this. Never going back there again.’ … Then I hired my social media manager and then a couple days ago he was like, ‘Yo, you ever check your requests folder?’”

T-Pain continued, “‘I mean I’ve been there before, but it’s just like all corny f*ckin’ ‘Buy U a Drank’ and bartender jokes. I’m not going back in that motherf*cker.’ And he was like, ‘Dude, no it’s not.’”

In a video shared on his Instagram page, T-Pain showed he had missed messages from Pia Mia, Diplo, Kway, Nate Robinson, Tyler Cameron, YBN Nahmir, Viola Davis, Keri Hilson, Fergie and dozens of others.

“I’ve been accidentally straight up ignoring all these people for like 2 years. I thought DM’s are supposed to just show up in the normal folder and you don’t have to go digging for all these,” T-Pain captioned the video. “Yup……. I’m stupid,” he admitted.