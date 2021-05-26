Jada, Willow and Adrienne Get Matching Tattoos on ‘Red Table Talk’

*Jada Pinkett Smith and her daughter Willow got matching tattoos on Red Table Talk this week.

Mom and daughter were joined by Jada’s mother/co-host Adrienne Banfield-Norris who also got inked up by iconic tattoo artist Dr. Woo. As reported by PEOPLE, during the session, Willow, 20, recalled how her father, Will Smith, reacted when she got her first tattoo.

“He was actually the one that I was most nervous about,” Willow said. “I showed my mom the art for my half-sleeve three weeks before I got it. But I didn’t tell my dad.”

When she eventually showed Will her new ink, he responded: “I showed it to him and he said, ‘Everything is in divine order. Your path is your path and I love you,'” Willow shared.

What’s something your mom said never to do? Did she then do it herself? Yep. Today’s episode has @jadapsmith going back on her word…permanently. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Be6AbE31Nu — Red Table Talk (@RedTableTalk) May 26, 2021

The three ladies look back on a previous episode in which Adrienne (AKA Gammy) and Willow called out Jada for not being down with getting tattoos.

“We had a conversation about whether you were going to be in agreement of the three of us getting tattoos. We talked about that and you keep vacillating back and forth about it,” Gammy says in the flashback, to which Jada responds, “Oh, do I? Well, what tattoo would you like to get?”

Willow explains she wants to get three interlocking circles, which Jada said she was “down for” at the time.

In this week’s episode, Jada tells Willow and Adrienne, “To keep my word, I lined up something really special.”

“We are taking a field trip to the one and only [Dr. Woo],” she says of the famed tattoo artist.

Watch the teaser clip below, and tune in to Facebook Watch for the full episode. The series airs Wednesdays at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET.