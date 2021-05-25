Tuesday, May 25, 2021
HomeNews
News

Executive Chef Liz Rogers Launches First Black-Owned Ice Cream Brand, ‘Creamalicious’

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com
via Twitter

*Executive Chef Liz Rogers has launched her own ice cream brand called Creamalicious, making hers the only Black-owned ice cream company in mass production.

As noted on the website, “Creamalicious Ice Cream southern favorites like peach cobbler and sweet potato pie will transport you to a dreamier place, with a slower pace. Just grab your spoon to take the sojourn to where you always wanted to go but never knew how to find. Until now. Welcome home.”

Per MadameNoire, the seven flavors include Grandma Gigi’s Sweet Potato Pie, Aunt Poonie’s Caramel Pound Cake, Right As Rain Red Velvet Cheesecake, Uncle Charles’ Brown Suga Bourbon Cake, Thick As Thieves Pecan Pie,  Slap Yo Mama Banana Pudding and Porch Light Peach Cobbler.

“It’s an artisan ice cream from a culinary standpoint,” Rogers told MadameNoire. “We don’t want to have an imitation of what’s on the shelves.”

READ MORE: Walmart ‘Appalled’ By Racist Emails Sent to Customers; Faults ‘External Bad Actor’ (Video)

EURweb.com
via Twitter

Some of the flavors are named after Rogers’ family members with recipes rooted in Black culture. 

“The desserts have history that people don’t know about, like the red velvet cake,” Rogers said. “It was considered the celebration cake when African Americans got their freedom back. You have the white cake which is a white southern cake that was considered a peace offering. Each flavor has a story.”

According to the report, Creamalicious ice creams are available for nationwide delivery and in select Walmart’s, Meijer, Schnucks and Jungle Jim’s. Select Target stores will also stock the sweet treat in the fall of 2021. Each pint costs $5.68 to $5.99.

“It can be political sometimes,” she said about the challenges of raising money for Black-owned businesses. “I don’t think the capital is there. It is very very hard for us to get the proper people to invest in us and to visualize the dream. I think when you are looking for investors and you are a minority business like myself, investors are reluctant because they know the difficulty you’ll have getting into the stores. They don’t want to take a chance on us. We have to go out here and create our own opportunities. If you get told no, you keep knocking until they say yes.”

Order your Creamalicious pints here.

Previous articleOne Year Later: The Murder of George Floyd
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO