Russell Simmons Files Lawsuit Against Ex-wife Kimora Lee. Is the Decadent Veil Crumbling? (WATCH)

*Attorney Antonio Moore looks at the recent Russell Simmons lawsuit against ex-wife Kimora Lee Simmons. And he asks if the “Decadent Veil” crumbling?

Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee’s divorce was finalized more than a decade ago, but they may have to face each other in court once again.

The music executive, 63, sued the model, 46, and her husband, Tim Leissner, last week for allegedly attempting to fraudulently transfer Simmons’ nearly four million Celsius shares to their accounts to help pay for Leissner’s legal and bail fees stemming from a 2018 money laundering case, according to Los Angeles County Superior Court documents obtained by Page Six on Friday.