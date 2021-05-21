Natasha Bedingfield Tracks Down Creators of the ‘Unwritten Remix’ Viral TikTok Dance (Watch)

Last month, pop star Natasha Bedingfield got wind of the viral TikTok dance that uses her 2004 song “Unwritten,” and then proceeded to go viral herself in a video in which she tried her best to recreate one of the dance versions.

Well now, Bedingfield has done one better and posted a video where she appears alongside the creators of the original dance to her song …well, a remix of her song from Esco – Like Yhop ft. Shawn P.

“Yes yes yhop! @rony_boyy and his team came to teach me the moves! @yvngflickk @digitalvibezinc @jubi2fye @iconicwill,” Bedingfield captioned the clip.

The dance crew also brought the dance to the beach during their trip to Los Angeles…