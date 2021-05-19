Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Billy Porter Reveals 14-Year-Secret: He’s Been Living with HIV – ‘The Truth is the Healing’

By Fisher Jack
*In a moving interview with The Hollywood Reporter, superstar Billy Porter bravely opens up about living with HIV for the past 14 years.

While speaking with the outlet about his role as Pray Tell on the critically acclaimed, Peabody Award-winning series “Pose, ” — which also depicts a man living with HIV, reveals that he hid his diagnosis out of shame from friends, coworkers, as well as his mother but says he has a responsibility that now has him speaking out: “The truth is the healing.”

“I was able to say everything that I wanted to say through a surrogate,” he told The outlet, referring to his role as Pray Tell. He also clarified that the rest of the Pose team were unaware of his diagnosis. “For a long time, everybody who needed to know, knew — except for my mother,” he said. “I was trying to have a life and a career, and I wasn’t certain I could if the wrong people knew. It would just be another way for people to discriminate against me in an already discriminatory profession. So I tried to think about it as little as I could. I tried to block it out. But quarantine has taught me a lot. Everybody was required to sit down and shut the f*ck up.” He told the outlet that he even had promised himself that he would wait until his mother passed to share his status to the world, but he decided to stop waiting.

