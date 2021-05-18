Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Chris Rock on Why Cancel Culture is ‘Disrespectful’ to Fans [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
*Chris Rock is speaking out about the often annoying cancel culture movement and how it’s “disrespectful” to artists and fans. 

Speaking with The Breakfast Club, Rock explained to hosts Angela Yee and DJ Envy why “canceling” a comedian is not a good look. 

“It’s weird when you’re a comedian because when your audience doesn’t laugh, we get the message. Like you don’t have to cancel us. … They’re not laughing,” Rock said. “Our feelings hurt. … I don’t understand why people feel the need to go beyond that.”

Rock added, “Honestly to me, it’s people disrespecting the audience,” he said. “What happens is everybody gets safe and nobody tries anything. Things get boring. I see a lot of unfunny comedians, unfunny TV shows, unfunny movies because people are scared to make a move and that’s not a good place to be. We should have the right to fail because failure is a part of art. It’s the ultimate cancel.”

Rock went on to say that he’s anxious to make a big return to stand-up.

“I’m trying to get my act together so I can go on tour next year and really sum up everything that’s happened in the last year and a half,” he said.

Watch Rock’s full appearance on The Breakfast Club via the YouTube clip above.

Meanwhile, Rock’s latest film “Spiral,” the latest addition to the “Saw” franchise, brought in $8.7 million from 2,811 screens between Friday and Sunday.

The “Saw” movies have grossed $454 million at the domestic box office and almost $1 billion worldwide.  “Jigsaw” was the last entry in the series in 2017. 

Rock previously said: “I’ve been a fan of ‘Saw’ since the first film in 2004. I am excited by the opportunity to take this to a really intense and twisted new place.”

