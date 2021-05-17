Monday, May 17, 2021
HomeNews
News

Almost Half of Metro Atlanta Gas Stations Still DRY Even Though Colonial Service Restored

By Fisher Jack
0

Gas pump shutdown*Houston, we have a problem. Or should we say Atlanta, we have a problem. That’s because less than half of the gas stations in metro Atlanta were dry Monday as the Colonial Pipeline continued to ramp up from a shutdown forced by a ransomware attack.

Unfortunately, it looks as if it’s gonna take a few more more days, and possibly up to a week, for tanker trucks to replenish the stations, according to analyst Allison Mac, an analyst with GasBuddy.

We’re talking only 27% of stations in the area having fuel as of last Thursday, Mac said.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Lakeith Stanfield Responds to Anti-Semitism Controversy: ‘I Do Not Support Louis Farrakhan’

Here’s MORE via AJC.com:

Terence Onyewuenyi’s gas tank was nearly empty before he found gas at a QuikTrip on Spring Road in South Cobb.

He visited three gas stations Saturday with no luck, but noticed the QuikTrip had gas when he passed by it Monday morning. He didn’t stop because he was on his way to his first day on a new job at the nearby Home Depot headquarters.

“I was like, well, I’ll just have to come by on my lunch break,” he said. He was glad to see the station had not run out.

The average price for regular unleaded across the region was $3 a gallon, according to GasBuddy, which depends on reports from consumers. It also notes that some stations that have gas don’t have all grades.

Prices are more than $1 a gallon higher than a year ago, according to AAA. In 2020, gas prices were depressed as the coronavirus pandemic and resulting shutdowns were in full swing.

“Many Americans are so eager to travel, we don’t expect higher gas prices to interfere with their plans,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for the auto club. “We typically find when pump prices increase, travelers look for more free activities or eat out less while on vacation, but still take their planned trips.”

AAA expects more than 37 million people to travel 50 miles or more between May 27 and May 31. That’s a 60% increase from last year, when only 23 million traveled, the lowest on record since AAA began recording the number in 2000.

Colonial Pipeline (ajc)The reason Atlanta and most of the Southeast is in this predicament is because the Colonial Pipeline which runs from East Texas along the Gulf states and up the Atlantic Seaboard to New Jersey — was shut down for five days following a cyberattack that was discovered on May 7.

Previous articleDaughter of Snoop Doog Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles, Suicidal Thoughts
Next articleJoe Budden Apologizes for Firing Podcast Co-hosts, Rory and Mal Response [VIDEO]
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO