*Any new music from the legendary Isley Brothers or Earth, Wind & Fire is nothing short of amazing.

After all, both R&B musical units have been around for decades: The Isley Brothers since 1954 and Earth, Wind & Fire since 1969. While something new musically from either group would be special, something collaboratively would be super-incredible.

Well, get ready for the “super-incredible” because both iconic groups are recording new music –together. The idea came to fruition after both groups matched up recently on “Verzuz” in a musical duel of songs and performances.

Not long after the groups’ appearance, Ron Isley posted a photo of the two groups together on Facebook and Instagram, with the caption:

“With my friends recording some new music. It’s really going to be amazing! @the isleybrothers @earthwindand fire.

No timeline for the release of the music was mentioned.