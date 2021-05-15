Saturday, May 15, 2021
Great Meets Great: Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind & Fire Recording New Music … TOGETHER

By Fisher Jack
Isley Bros - EW&F
*Any new music from the legendary Isley Brothers or Earth, Wind & Fire is nothing short of amazing.

After all, both R&B musical units have been around for decades: The Isley Brothers since 1954 and Earth, Wind & Fire since 1969. While something new musically from either group would be special, something collaboratively would be super-incredible.

Well, get ready for the “super-incredible” because both iconic groups are recording new music –together. The idea came to fruition after both groups matched up recently on “Verzuz” in a musical duel of songs and performances.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Teaneck Street in New Jersey to be Named After The Isley Brothers

Not long after the groups’ appearance, Ron Isley posted a photo of the two groups together on Facebook and Instagram, with the caption:

“With my friends recording some new music. It’s really going to be amazing! @the isleybrothers @earthwindand fire.

No timeline for the release of the music was mentioned.

Fisher Jack

