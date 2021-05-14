J. Cole Addresses 8-Yr-Old Fight with Diddy with ‘Let Go My Hand’ / VIDEO

*Rapper J. Cole dropped the track “Let Go My Hand” from his newly released album The Off-Season where he addressed his rumored 2013 altercation with Diddy at a MTV Video Music Awards after-party in New York City.

In the song produced by DJ Dahi, Frank Dukes, Wu10, and Cole, the 36-year-old entertainer raps: “I kept a tough demeanor on the surface but was mostly just pretendin’/And luckily my bluff was workin’ way more often than not,” Cole says on the track. “But sometimes a n*gga pulled my card, tryna expose me for a fraud/And with my reputation at stake, I was scufflin’ just to save face/Couple wins, couple losses/Some broken up too quick to call it/My last scrap was with Puff Daddy, who would’ve thought it?/I bought that n*gga album in seventh grade and played it so much/You would’ve thought my favorite rapper was Puff/Back then I ain’t know sh*t, now I know too much, ” Complex quotes.

Rumor has it that Diddy tried to throw a drink on Kendrick Lamar after hearing his controversial “King of New York” line on Big Sean’s “Control.” Cole tried to intervene and got into a scuffle with Puff. It was said that Cole was allegedly kicked out of the party after the incident. Now y’all know social media had a field day with this one.

