Dr. Ian Smith Slams Tamron Hall for Refusing to Have Black Professionals on Her Talk Show [WATCH]

*Dr. Ian Smith of TV’s “The Doctors” recently called out a Black talk show host who he says avoids having Black experts on her show because she doesn’t want white folks to think of it as a “Black show.”

In a recent radio interview to promote his new book “Fast Burn,” Dr. Brown said, “There is a talk show with an African-American host, with an African-American executive producer, that has said to publicists, ‘Do not pitch us your Black clients. We are not a Black show. Pitch us your white clients. We don’t wanna be looked at as a Black show.’”

He continued, “However, this show will continue to bring on Black experts when they do something salacious, when they’re in the headlines for doing something bad. Then they’ll bring Black people on to talk about that.

But they won’t bring us on to talk about COVID, to talk about education, to talk about law, when we can look professional and [like] experts.” He later added, “[F]or someone to actually say to people… ‘do not pitch us your Black clients. Pitch us your white clients because we are not a Black show.’ That is disgusting to say in this year and people should be held accountable for that.”

When the radio host asked, “Is it a she? Was she formerly on cable, and then moved to NBC and then moved on to her own show with her name on it?” Ian nodded in agreement.

“Alright, well Tamron Hall you heard it,” the host said.



