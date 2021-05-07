Amazon Studios Helps Educating Young Minds Expand

*Educating Young Minds (EYM), a leader in supplemental education in the greater Los Angeles area for more than 33 years, is now expanding its online platform Access/No Excuse (ANE) nationally thanks to a $175,000 grant from Amazon Studios. With the onset of COVID-19 and subsequent shutdowns, EYM had to transition its full suite of services to a virtual model, now offering tutoring, computer tech programs, early learner’ interactive curriculum, counseling, mentoring and community resources for at-risk youth and families in need.

“During this unprecedented and uncertain time of COVID-19, confusion and fear, children nationwide who attend online public schools are learning less and falling further behind,” said EYM CEO & Founder Angeles Echols. “We’re proud to benefit from Amazon Studios’ ‘children and families first’ philosophy and are excited to further our partnership and ensure that parents with limited resources across the country receive what they need and what all our children deserve.”

EYM’s partnership with Amazon Studios will substantially increase EYM’s outreach, strengthen its technological infrastructure and assist EYM in providing the educational and technological resources which students need to grow and learn.

“There is nothing that makes us prouder than supporting our community, and investing in the students that will become the change agents of tomorrow,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “We are thrilled to support Educating Young Minds, and its incredible founder Angeles Echols.”

As reported by the Society for Research in Child Development, results of a survey conducted in April with parents in Texas, New York, California, and Washington show that one in five Black parents received little to no information from their school about remote learning resources during the pandemic. Responses from a survey conducted in March show that 25% of Black youth connected with teachers less than once per week.

Amazon Studios works to amplify underrepresented voices and empower diverse communities both onscreen and off. Through its ongoing partnership with EYM, Amazon Studios has hosted Amazon’s Virtual Career Day for EYM high school students with employees of diverse leadership skills and backgrounds encouraging EYM students and families as they addressed educational inequalities during this unprecedented and ongoing crisis.

Additionally, Amazon Studios donated over 300 books to support their students through remote and virtual learning, and provided workshops from constitutional law to the creative arts. In honor of Black History Month and to celebrate EYM’s curriculum expansion, Amazon Studios’ legal department hosted a virtual discussion with students around Civil Rights. The interactive celebration enlightened all who attended.

About Educating Young Minds:

Educating Young Minds (EYM) mission is to holistically transform, enhance or impact the academic, emotional, social, and professional trajectories of today’s high risk, at-risk, low- income, under-served, or special needs students (with IEPs or labeled ADD/ADHD). EYM’s multifaceted programs, methodology, and culturally relevant resources and services for low-income, high-risk, at-risk youth and their families expand, extend and employ EYM’s preventive- intervention socio-academic and life skill platforms and strategies. EYM provides virtual and non-virtual programs, resources, and services guided by developmentally appropriate principles for students’ grades PreK-12th grades.

About Amazon Studios:

Amazon Studios is the home for talent, creating and producing original films and television series for a global audience. Original series all premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, which is available in over 240 countries and territories. Recent hit Amazon Original series include the Emmy Award-winning comedies Fleabag, created by and starring Emmy Award-winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel from Emmy Award-winners Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, as well as the action thriller drama Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan starring John Krasinski, the irreverent superhero series The Boys, and fantasy drama Carnival Row starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne; Amazon Originals also include culturally relevant and buzzed-about content such as Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty music and fashion event, Donald Glover’s Guava Island and Chasing Happiness, a documentary about pop superstars the Jonas Brothers.

In film, Amazon Studios produces and acquires original movies for theatrical release and exclusively for Amazon Prime Video. In 2017, Amazon Studios became the first streaming service to win Oscars for Manchester by the Sea and The Salesman.

Recent Amazon original movies include the subversive comedy Borat Subsequent Moviefilm with Sacha Baron Cohen, Troop Zero starring Viola Davis and Allison Janney, the Academy Award-nominated Les Misérables directed by Ladj Ly, the family comedy My Spy starring Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman, Sound of Metal starring Riz Ahmed, Garrett Bradley’s Time, Sylvie’s Love with Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha, Regina King’s directorial debut One Night in Miami…, Alan Ball’s Uncle Frank with Paul Bettany and Sophia Lillis, and I’m Your Woman starring and produced by Rachel Brosnahan.

Source: Rachel Chanel Clarke — info@educatingyoungminds.org