Safaree and Erica Mena Announce They’re Expecting Baby #2

*Safaree Samuels and his wife Erica Mena have announced that they are expecting baby #2!

The “Love & Hip Hop” star shared the exciting news on Monday via an Instagram post showing off Mena’s baby bump. The couple is already parents to 15-month-old daughter Safire.

“Safire got a new sibling 😇😇,” Safaree captioned a maternity photo on Instagram. “New baby who dis?? 🙏🏾🙏🏾 #2under2 time to get neutered 🤣🤣 now I need a chef and a nanny 😂😂.” In the comment section, Mena added, “Get ready!!!! Any day now ❤️” Safaree joked in another post that it “better be a boy.”

Mena also shared photos showing off baby bump. “More Life♥️✨ Who wants that perfect love story anyway,” she wrote. Check out the post below.

“Marriage – It’s not easy at all,” Mena added in a subsequent upload. “But having a family of your very own makes up for it all. God I thank you for the protection and all the consistent blessings. I been through way to much to not be as grateful as I truly am.”

In the comment section, Safaree wrote, “I love you my beautiful wife.. thank you for being the glue to our puzzle ❤️❤️❤️❤️” Mena also posted a pair of bikini photos Tuesday while at the beach, joking in the caption, “I hope y’all don’t mind getting all this belly this summer.”

In a video of their pregnancy reveal, the rapper wrote “Wow, wow, it’s a big deal! Very big deal. I didn’t know I was capable of doing this. I’m excited!” Safaree said. “I’m nervous. I’m in shock. I’m in disbelief. It’s very surreal to me. I don’t know what to do but I know I’m going to be great at what I do, because I’m great at everything.”

Mena is also mother to son King from her previous relationship with Raul Conde.

Earlier this year, Safaree took to social media to announce that he was done with married life and ready to call it quits with Erica. In the tweet, he said, “I mean this from the bottom of my heart getting married was 1 of my BIGGEST mistakes,” and added, “and it will never happen again. I’m walking away before I end up in jail over some dumb s**t. Nobody is worth my freedom.”

Mena replied, “Since you always run to social media like a little girl I might as well join in. I absolutely agree with you on this You are the most selfish, vain and inconsiderate person. And not just with me but your only daughter.”

In a follow-up tweet, Erica shared, “Out of RESPECT for my daughter and to honor my growth as a woman. I’m going to get back to doing what I do best. Make money and be only about my business. Entertaining social media with my issues isn’t my thing.”

Erica concluded with, “Don’t let this Scorpio sting.”

Safaree and Mena, co-stars on the VH1’s’ “Love and Hip Hop,” tied the knot in 2019 after a short courtship. The rapper proposed one month after dating, and they welcomed their daughter, Safire Majesty, in Feb 2020.