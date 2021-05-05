YFN Lucci Among 12 Named in ‘Unprecedented’ Racketeering Indictment in Georgia

*According to WSB-TV, YFN Lucci is among a dozen suspects indicted in a 75-page, 105 count racketeering indictment focused on factions within the Bloods street gang.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told Channel 2 that “This indictment is unprecedented. Period. In Georgia. There’s been a huge spike in violent crime,” Willis said. “I made a commitment to bring the best and the brightest minds here, many of which you see sitting here right now so that we could deal with this issue of this violent crime.”

Meanwhile, Lucci’s lawyer, Drew Findling, told the news site that his client is not guilty of all charges and made it very clear that the rapper is “not a gang member. What he is is an internationally recognized musical artist that is a triple platinum winner, that has performed all over the United States and all over the world.”

