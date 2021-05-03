Monday, May 3, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
crime

WATCH: Black Man Enslaved for 5 Years by White Boss Wins Judgment of $546K

By EURPublisher01
0

*A white restaurant manager in Conway, South Carolina has been ordered by a court to pay back twice the restitution owed to the Black man he enslaved for five years.

John Christopher Smith, a Black man with an intellectual disability, was forced to work for five years without pay at the J&J Cafeteria managed by 56-year-old Bobby Paul Edwards. A court ruled on April 21 that Edwards, who is in prison for the crime, will pay Smith double for unpaid wages and overtime.

Bobby Paul Edwards and John Christopher Smith
Bobby Paul Edwards (L) and John Christopher Smith

According to The Washington Post, Edwards pled guilty in 2019 to forcing Smith, 43, to work at the restaurant without compensation. The Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit ruled that Edwards will have to pay Smith $546,000 instead of the $273,000 originally set by a court. The increase came after the appeals court said the original ruling didn’t take into account federal labor laws that entitled Smith to double the restitution.

Between 2009 and 2014, Edwards used threats and physical violence in forcing Smith to work over 100 hours per week without pay.

According to the report, Smith had worked at the restaurant since 1990 when he was 12 years old and Edwards’ relatives owned and operated the business. In 2009 when Bobby took over, pay and humane treatment ceased, court documents say. Edwards even housed Smith in an infested apartment that he owned. Smith’s attorneys described the living quarters as “deplorable,” “sub-human,” and “harmful to human health.”

Smith’s attorneys say Edwards took advantage of Smith’s disability, isolated him from family, called him racial slurs, and threatened to have him arrested.

“Most of the time I felt unsafe, like Bobby could kill me if he wanted,” Smith said, according to court documents. “I wanted to get out of that place so bad but couldn’t think about how I could without being hurt.”

A relative of an employee who worked at the restaurant alongside Smith called the police to rescue Smith in October 2014. Other employees hadn’t reported the treatment Smith faced out of their own fear of Edwards.

“Customers that were going in there would hear stuff and they didn’t know what was going on, and they would ask the waitresses, and the waitresses were so scared of Bobby they wouldn’t tell them then what it was,” Geneane Caines, whose daughter-in-law worked at the restaurant, told WYFF.

Edwards was sentenced to 10 years in prison on top of the financial restitution to be paid to Smith.

Previous articleDJ Envy Responds to Backlash Over His Controversial Ma’Khia Bryant Comments
Next articleIyanla Vanzant Says Religion Can Hinder Living Your Best, Authentic Life
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO