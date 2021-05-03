Watch 1st Teaser for New HBO Max Comedy Series ‘That Damn Michael Che’

*HBO Max will debut the new six-episode Max Original comedy series “That Damn Michael Che,” starring the “Saturday Night Live” cast member in sketches and vignettes that illustrate what it feels like to experience various every-day situations including racial profiling, unemployment, falling in love and more, from his perspective.

Fellow “SNL” cast members Cecily Strong, Heidi Gardner, Colin Quinn, Ellen Cleghorne and Colin Jost lend their talents along with guest stars Omari Hardwick, Geoffrey Owens, Godfrey, Billy Porter and Method Man.

“That Damn Michael Che” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Broadway Video and Irony Point with Michael Che, Lorne Michaels, Erin Doyle and Oz Rodriguez serving as executive producers.

Watch the teaser below: