Monday, May 3, 2021
Former Pentagon Official Confirms UFOs Exist and Government Cover Up [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
*An ex-Pentagon official claims aliens/UFOs are real and flying over the US and the military doesn’t know how to stop them.

Luis Elizondo, who headed up the secretive Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP), claims the government refuses to publicly acknowledge the  “unidentified aerial phenomena” due to “religious objections, concerns over tarnishing its own reputation and fears of inciting public panic.”

“Some individuals have a problem with this topic because it interferes with their philosophical or maybe theological belief system,” Elizondo told the New York Post

According to Elizondo, the military doesn’t know who/what is behind the UFO’s, and the slew of UFO footage by the US military are indeed real. 

“We are behind the power curve,” said Elizondo of how military bosses choose to ignore unexplained phenomena. “We know that foreign adversaries in other countries are interested in this topic. So there comes a real problem from a national security perspective.”

READ MORE: Aliens Are Real? Pentagon 'Officially' Publishes Controversial UFO Footage [WATCH]

“As we have said before, to maintain operations security and to avoid disclosing information that may be useful to potential adversaries, DOD does not discuss publicly the details of either the observations or the examinations of reported incursions into our training ranges or designated airspace, including those incursions initially designated as UAP,” Pentagon spokeswoman Susan Gough said in a statement

“I am not a UFO guy, I am an investigator, my job was simple, to collect the data and speak the truth,” Elizondo told The Sun.

“There is something in our skies, we don’t know what it is, we don’t know how it works, we don’t know fully what it can do, we don’t know who is behind the wheel, we don’t know its intentions, and there isn’t a damn thing we can do about it.”

A bombshell government report on UFOs expected to arrive in June, and Elizondo is urging people to “manage their expectations” on what may be released.

“If it turns out we have been leapfrogged technologically by a foreign adversary, then we are dealing with an intelligence failure on the level of 9/11.” he said.

“It took three years to write the 9/11 report – and I am not sure if these things have been in our skies for decades that 180 days is enough time to provide the level of information Congress is asking for and deserves.”

Hear from from Elizondo via the YouTube clip above.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

