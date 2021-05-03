‘Black Panther’ Sequel Gets Official Title from Marvel Studios: ‘Wakanda Forever’

*OK, let’s cut to the chase. Marvel Studios has announced that the official title for the sequel to “Black Panther” is “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

The word came from on high on Monday. OK, that’s a stretch. But seriously, Marvel Studios made the pronouncement via a promo video welcoming movie fans back to theaters after a year of closures because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The promo includes the message: “The world may change and evolve, but the one thing that will never change: we’re all part of one big family.”

Close to the end of the three-minute video, a graphic appears saying “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The film is scheduled to arrive in theaters on July 8, 2022.

Here’s MORE via UrbanHollywood411.com:

Production has been underway on the sequel in Georgia, with Ryan Coogler returning to write and direct. It is currently not known what form the film will take following the death of lead actor Chadwick Boseman, who passed away from colon cancer in August 2020.

One thing we do know, it’s been confirmed that Boseman’s role as heroic King T’Challa will not be recast.

In a recent interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, franchise star Lupita Nyong’o said Coogler has been retooling the film to address the loss of Boseman.

“People will ask me, ‘Are you excited to go back?’ Excitement isn’t the word. I feel like I’m in a very pensive and meditative state when it comes to Black Panther II. His passing is still extremely raw for me,” Nyong’o said. “And I can’t even begin to imagine what it will be like to step on set and not have him there.”

She added, “But at the same time we have a leader in Ryan, who feels very much like we do, who feels the loss in a very, very real way as well. And his idea, the way which he has reshaped the second movie is so respectful of the loss we’ve all experienced as a cast and as a world.”