Vanessa Bryant Launches Mamba and Mambacita Apparel Line in Honor of Kobe and Gianna

*Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to her daughter Gianna on what would have been her 15th birthday on Saturday (May 1). Last January, GiGi and her father, basketball legend Kobe Bryant, died with seven others in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles.

“Dear Gianna, Happy 15th Birthday! ❤️😘I love you!” Vanessa wrote on Instagram alongside a throwback photo of the pair embracing.

“I miss you everyday! I wish you were here with us. There are no words to express how much I miss you,” she added. “I love you Mamacita!”

Check out the post below.

READ MORE: Vanessa Bryant Reveals Names of 4 LA Deputies Who Shared Photos of Kobe Crash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant)

In another post, Vanessa, “Today is my Baby’s Birthday. When I thought about how best to celebrate Gianna’s birthday with so many who loved her, I knew it had to be a combination of sharing her bright and fun personality with her sense of purpose and passion that would help make a difference in this world. Gianna was kind, energetic, a leader, and had so much MAMBACITA swag.”

In honor of her husband and daughter, Vanessa has announced the new Mamba and Mambacita apparel line, which launched on Saturday.

In one photo, the mother of four poses with her oldest daughter Natalia, 18, with both in matching black-and-white tie-dyed Mambacita sweatsuits. The no. 2, in honor of Gianna’s basketball jersey number, is printed inside a red heart on the front of the suit’s left pant leg.

In another photo shared on Instagram, 4-year-old Bianka Bryant is wearing a lavender tie-dye print and pink Mambacita sweatsuit.

All the proceeds from sales of the apparel will be donated to Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Pieces from the Mambacita clothing line are available at Mambaandmambacita.org.