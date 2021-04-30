*“They are all friends of mine,” said Contemporary Jazz saxophonist Dr. Marion Meadows about the featured artists on his latest solo project titled “Twice as Nice” (Shanachie), who include Grammy winning guitarist Paul Brown and keyboardists Jeff Lorber and Chris “Big Dog” Davis – to name a few. “Jeff Lorber, he and I have been exchanging ideas for many years…it was close at times…never really happened. It so happens to be one of the hottest tunes on the record. Paul Brown, I hadn’t worked with him, but had known of him. He has the bulk of the songs on the record. Chris ‘Big Dog’, we’ve done many songs. He’s like an electric car, you get in there and it goes. It’s a win win situation for me.”

The veteran sax-man earned a Doctorate in Arts and Humanities in 2016 and earned a Masters in Music from Berklee. Marion was playing his sax in Grand Central Station when someone who heard him changed his life. He ended up touring with Norman Brown for 30 years. During that time he has done his solo thing. He just released his 16th solo album in April, 2021 on the Shanachie Entertainment imprint, home to saxophonist/flutist Najee; lead guitarist/singer Norman Brown; Grammy nominated saxophonist Richard Elliott; saxophonist Kim Waters; Pieces if a Dream band; singer/songwriter Rahsaan Patterson; trumpeter/vocalist Rick Braun, and Gospel singer/songwriter Isaac Carree.

“I grew up listening to Norman Conners, Jean Carne, and Aretha Franklin… I won’t put a song on my record…just to put a song on it. I will not compromise. I want it to be listened to years later,” Meadows said sincerely.

Born in West Virginia, raised in Connecticut and now residing in several places that include Nashville and Maui, Marion Meadows is known as one of the “architectures” of Contemporary Jazz. He plays the tenor and soprano sax.

“I was raised in a family that was so loving,” he said about his personal life. “My parents are gone but I still have my brother and sister…‘twice as nice’ means I do have it twice as nice. They have been my rocks…throughout my career.”

“I have been living in Hawaii…in Maui…raising my daughter,” Mario added. “She grew up here. There is no crime…no guns.”

The “Twice as Nice” Shanachie project also features Dave Mann, Steve Oliver and Joey Sommervile. www.MarionMeadows.com www.Shanachie.com

