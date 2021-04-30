Friday, April 30, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
crime

Ex GA Deputy Called Beating Black Man ‘Sweet Stress Relief’; Charged Blacks with Fake Felonies to Strip Their Voting Rights (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

Cody Richard Griggers
Cody Richard Griggers

*A former Georgia sheriff’s deputy arrested on multiple gun charges boasted in private texts that he would charge Black people with felonies to prevent them from voting, and once boasted that his beating of a Black man was “sweet stress relief.”

“The ex-Wilkinson County deputy, Cody Richard Griggers, of Montrose, was fired last November after the FBI contacted the sheriff there about an investigation into illegal guns and their alleged ties to a California man said to have made violent political statements on Facebook,” reported the Belleville News-Democrat. The former Marine, “pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in Macon to one count of possession of an unregistered firearm, a crime the authorities discovered in their probe, which began last summer. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison when he is sentenced in July.”

“I’m going to charge them with whatever felonies I can to take away their ability to vote,” he wrote in a text message, according to an FBI affidavit. He also bragged about a brutal assault on a Black man, saying “I beat the (expletive) out of a (racial slur) Saturday. (Expletive) tried to steal (a gun magazine) from the local gun store. … Sheriff’s dept. said it looked like he fell.” However, the sheriff says this was likely just made up, as there is no gun store in the area.

Griggers, who was detained at a pretrial hearing and remains in custody, faces up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000. Sentencing is set for July 6.

Previous articleMacy Gray Launches Limited-edition Sneakers to Help Victims of Police Brutality
Next articleActor Noel Clarke Suspended by BAFTA, Sky After 20 Women Accuse Him of Sexual Misconduct
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO