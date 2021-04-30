Ex GA Deputy Called Beating Black Man ‘Sweet Stress Relief’; Charged Blacks with Fake Felonies to Strip Their Voting Rights (Watch)

*A former Georgia sheriff’s deputy arrested on multiple gun charges boasted in private texts that he would charge Black people with felonies to prevent them from voting, and once boasted that his beating of a Black man was “sweet stress relief.”

“The ex-Wilkinson County deputy, Cody Richard Griggers, of Montrose, was fired last November after the FBI contacted the sheriff there about an investigation into illegal guns and their alleged ties to a California man said to have made violent political statements on Facebook,” reported the Belleville News-Democrat. The former Marine, “pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in Macon to one count of possession of an unregistered firearm, a crime the authorities discovered in their probe, which began last summer. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison when he is sentenced in July.”

“I’m going to charge them with whatever felonies I can to take away their ability to vote,” he wrote in a text message, according to an FBI affidavit. He also bragged about a brutal assault on a Black man, saying “I beat the (expletive) out of a (racial slur) Saturday. (Expletive) tried to steal (a gun magazine) from the local gun store. … Sheriff’s dept. said it looked like he fell.” However, the sheriff says this was likely just made up, as there is no gun store in the area.

Griggers, who was detained at a pretrial hearing and remains in custody, faces up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000. Sentencing is set for July 6.