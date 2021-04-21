Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Apple Teams with Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart for ‘Number One on the Call Sheet’ Documentary

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com
*Apple Original Films has announced “Number One on the Call Sheet,” two documentary features from Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart, producer Datari Turner and Academy Award-winner Dan Cogan. The project will explore what it takes for Black actors to find success in Hollywood.

Per press release, “Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Women in Hollywood” celebrates Black achievement in the film industry and what it takes for Black women actors to find success in Hollywood. The film is executive produced by Academy Award nominee Angela Bassett and Academy Award winner Halle Berry, and directed by Shola Lynch (“Chisholm ’72: Unbought & Unbossed,” “Free Angela Davis,” “All Political Prisoners”), and explores and highlights the groundbreaking work of Black women actors of the past who paved the way for Bassett, Berry and so many more.

The second film, “Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Men in Hollywood,” will be directed by Academy Award nominee Reginald Hudlin (“Marshall,” “The Black Godfather”) and will celebrate Black achievement in the film industry and what it takes for Black male actors to find success in Hollywood, featuring the stories and experiences of Black male actors of the past who paved the way for Foxx, Hart and more.

“Number One on the Call Sheet” is produced by Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart, Datari Turner and Dan Cogan. Hart produces through his HartBeat Productions and Dan Cogan produces through Story Syndicate. Reginald Hudlin and Bryan Smiley will serve as executive producers across both films.

The new films will debut globally on Apple TV+ alongside award-winning Apple Original documentaries and films including “Boys State,” which won two Critics Choice Documentary Awards and the Sundance Film Festival Grand Jury Prize Award; Critics Choice Award-winning and Emmy and Grammy Award-nominated “Beastie Boys Story”; and NAACP Image Award-nominated film “The Banker.” Apple will also soon debut highly anticipated original films including “Emancipation,” from director Antoine Fuqua and starring and produced by Academy Award-nominee Will Smith; and “Swan Song,” a genre-bending film starring Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris.

Apple has yet to announce a release date for the project.

*via press release, source THE MRKT 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

